Much has been said about ChatGPT in recent months, with other companies rushing to unveil rival AI bots and enthusiasts innundating the chatbot with questions. But as the tech world puts ChatGPT front and centre, its creator Sam Altman has largely flown under the radar.

According to recent reports profiling Altman, he is a ‘doomsday’ believer who is always ‘prepared for survival' with an extensive array of end-of-the-world supplies. As Altman told the New Yorker in 2016, he liked racing cars (at the time he had five including two McLarens and an old Tesla0), flying rented planes over California and prepping for survival.

“I try not to think about it too much. But I have guns, gold, potassium iodide, antibiotics, batteries, water, gas masks from the Israeli Defense Force, and a big patch of land in Big Sur I can fly to," he had reportedly told the publication.

Interestingly enough ChatGPT's advice to users when asked about doomsday prep seems to echo many of Altman's plans - albeit with less detail and specifics.

“I’m glad someone is finally covering Sam. In my opinion he is actually doing some sort of interesting things and it’s time a journalist finally dug in and wrote about him. It’s uncharted territory," his brother Jack tweeted recently.

Altman who has founded several companies over the years is currently the CEO of OpenAI and serves as chairman of the board for two nuclear energy companies - Helion and Oklo. In 2014, he had served as the CEO of Reddit for eight days.

OpenAI was founded as a nonprofit in 2015 by Silicon Valley investor Sam Altman and billionaire Elon Musk and attracted funding from several others, including venture capitalist Peter Thiel. In 2019, the group created a related for-profit entity to take in outside investment. Musk left OpenAI’s board in 2018.

