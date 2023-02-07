'Guns, gold, gas masks and...': ChatGPT creator Sam Altman is prepared for doomsday with an impressive array of supplies
According to recent reports profiling Altman, he is a ‘doomsday’ believer who is always ‘prepared for survival' with an extensive array of end-of-the-world supplies.
Much has been said about ChatGPT in recent months, with other companies rushing to unveil rival AI bots and enthusiasts innundating the chatbot with questions. But as the tech world puts ChatGPT front and centre, its creator Sam Altman has largely flown under the radar.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×