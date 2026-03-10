Gunshots reported outside US consulate in Toronto, Canada; police probing incident

Canadian police on Tuesday (local time) launched an investigation after gunshots were reported at the US consulate in Toronto. Authorities said they found evidence indicating that a firearm had been discharged, but no injuries were reported, The Guardian reported.

In a social media post, the Toronto police said that they responded to the reported shots at 5.29 a.m. (0929 GMT).

Second attack in two days The incident comes days after an explosion of an improvised device was reported at the US embassy in Oslo, Norway, on 8 March. Reports suggested that the Norwegian police were still on the lookout for a suspect, with a possible link to the Iran war being examined as part of the investigation.

On Monday, the Norwegian police released two photographs of the suspect, whom they believed was responsible for the attack that led to minor damage. The suspect's face was not clearly visible from the grainy surveillance footage. However, the authorities said that the individual was wearing dark coloured clothes, a hood, and was carrying a backpack. The Norwegian police said they believe the person planted an improvised explosive device (IED) near the entrance of the embassy. “The individual has not yet been identified, and we currently have no specific suspects,” police said in a statement.

Also Read | Explosion strikes US Embassy in Oslo: What we know so far

New York City Mayor's official residence targeted In a separate incident, the New York City mayor's official residence, Gracie Mansion, was targeted on Saturday, after two groups were holding counterprotests. Two men have been charged with terrorism after throwing a homemade bomb at anti-Islam protesters over the weekend.

Also Read | FBI launches probe after explosives lit outside Mamdani’s residence in NYC

On 7 March, two groups staged protests close to Mamdani's official residence. A conservative influencer, Jake Lang, organised the anti-Islam protest "Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City, Stop New York City Public Muslim Prayer." One of the protestors used pepper spray on the members of the counter demonstrations, titled "Run the Nazis out of New York City, Stand Against Hate."