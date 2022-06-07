Gupta brothers arrested in UAE: Why is South Africa looking for them?

A three-year judicial investigation into state graft revealed close ties between the brothers and former President Jacob Zuma, with numerous witnesses alleging that they worked together to syphon money from state-owned transportation, power and arms companies, as well as deciding who would be appointed to the cabinet. During Zuma's nine-year administration, the government claims that at least 500 billion rand (2.5 trillion Indian rupees) was stolen. The claims have always been refuted by the Gupta brothers and Zuma.

