‘Gupta brothers' still South African citizens: Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi2 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 11:31 AM IST
- The Vanuatu Citizenship Office and the Department of Immigration have refused to confirm or deny reports suggesting that the Gupta brothers are residing in Vanuatu, according to the mentioned report.
Amidst reports of Rajesh and Atul Gupta, fugitive Indian-origin businessmen, allegedly acquiring citizenship in Vanuatu, the South African government has stated that they are still recognized as citizens of South Africa, as they possess the country's passports.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×