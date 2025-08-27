Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib almost fully submerged amid heavy floods in Pakistan | See pics, videos

Heavy incessant rainfall has caused a serious flooding situation at the Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib, situated in the Narowal city, which is located about 4.5 kilometres away from the international border. Visuals circulating on X showed the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara was almost fully submerged in floodwater.

Pakistan has evacuated tens of thousands of people to safer areas amid heavy rainfalls after India released water from overflowing dams and swollen rivers into low-lying border regions, officials said.

The Kartarpur Corridor, which provides a visa-free passage to Pakistan for Indians, was also seen flooded with water. The visa-free passage of Katarpur Corridor facilitates pilgrims to visit the holy shrine of Kartarpur Sahib.



Pakistan floods On Tuesday, India alerted Pakistan about possible cross-border flooding, marking the first public diplomatic contact between the two neighbours whose ties have soured to a multi-year-low following the Pahalgam terror attack.

About two lakh Pakistani residents were evacuated from flood-prone areas across Pakistan's Punjab province till Tuesday. They have been brought to safer places as authorities issued warnings regarding the rising water levels of almost all rivers in the east of the country.

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority said it had issued an advance alert to its Punjabi counterparts about a surge in the Sutlej River and the risk of flooding, and that evacuations from various districts in the eastern Punjab province were underway, according to a report by the Associated Press.

In a statement, it said rescuers evacuated more than 14,000 people from Kasur, a district in Punjab province, while over 89,000 were moved to safer ground from the city of Bahawalnagar, near the Indian border.

The Government of Punjab in Pakistan said there has been a record increase in Pakistani river waters.

“High to extremely high flood situation in the Ravi, Chenab, and Sutlej rivers. Due to rains in the upper areas, there has been a record increase in the water levels of the rivers,” it said in a post on X.

It warned that 230,000 cusecs of water was entering Kot Naina on the Ravi River. The flow of water at Head Marala in the Chenab River has reached 922,000 cusecs, it said, urging citizens to not enter the breaching zones of both the rivers.

