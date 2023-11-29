Pannun murder bid: India forms high-level probe committee as US flags security concern from criminal nexus
India sets up high-level probe committee to address security concerns shared by the US regarding criminal nexus. Indian government will take necessary action based on findings of enquiry committee after US shares security concerns
India has decided to set up a high-level probe committee to look into the security concerns shared by the United States regarding the criminal nexus and the attempt to murder pro-Khalistani separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed on Wednesday.