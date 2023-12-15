Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun murder plot accused Nikhil Gupta arrested on ‘America’s request' says Czech ministry. Nikhil Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic at the request of the US in connection with his alleged participation in the plot to kill Khalistani separatist and leader of banned outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) Pannun.

On 29 November, US federal prosecutors last month charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta with working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Khalistani separatist who is an American and Canadian citizen.

An unnamed Indian official also appeared in an indictment along with the Indian national, who the Department of Justice alleges hired someone in the US to assassinate Pannun.

The 52-year-old Nikhil Gupta was charged with murder-for-hire, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, which carries a maximum sentence of a 10-year jail term.

US authorities had said Nikhil Gupta agreed to pay an assassin USD 100,000 to kill the Sikh separatist leader living in New York City.

The prosecutors had said Czech authorities arrested and detained Gupta on June 30, pursuant to the bilateral extradition treaty between the US and the Czech Republic.

Meanwhile, a relative of the murder plot of Pannun accused Nikhil Gupta, has filed a habeas corpus plea in the Supreme Court of India, seeking consular help.

However, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S V N Bhatti described the matter as an "extremely sensitive issue for the Ministry of External Affairs" and told senior advocate C A Sundaram, representing Nikhil Gupta, to approach a court in the Czech Republic, where his client is lodged in a jail.

The plea filed in the Supreme Court of India through advocate Rohini Musa says it seeks the court's urgent intervention in the matter of the illegal arrest and ongoing extradition proceedings against Gupta, a law-abiding Indian citizen, in the Republic of Czech.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!