Gurpatwant Pannun ‘murder plot’: Accused and Indian national Nikhil Gupta was detained at Prague airport in June 2023 under a US warrant and arrived in the United States on June 14. A video of his extradition was shared by the Czech Republic police.

Gurpatwant Pannun 'murder plot': An Indian national extradited from the Czech Republic to the United States has pleaded not guilty to charges related to an alleged plot to kill a Sikh separatist leader on American soil, AFP reported.

Nikhil Gupta, 52, was detained at Prague airport in June 2023 under a US warrant and arrived in the United States on June 14, the report added. He appeared before a federal magistrate judge in New York on June 18, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of murder-for-hire.

A video of his extradition was shared by the Czech Republic police with Reuters.

Justice Department's Statement Attorney General Merrick Garland emphasised the significance of the extradition, stating, “This extradition makes clear that the Justice Department will not tolerate attempts to silence or harm American citizens." Garland added that Gupta would face justice in an American courtroom for his alleged involvement in a plot, directed by an Indian government employee, to target and assassinate a US citizen supporting the Sikh separatist movement in India.

“Nikhil Gupta will now face justice in an American courtroom for his involvement in an alleged plot, directed by an employee of the Indian government, to target and assassinate a US citizen for his support of the Sikh separatist movement in India," Garland said.

The Justice Department unsealed the charges against Gupta in November, accusing him of conspiring with an unidentified Indian government official to kill a US citizen of Indian origin in New York City.

The alleged target was Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a US and Canadian citizen associated with Sikhs for Justice, a group advocating for the secession of Punjab, a northern Indian state with a large Sikh population.

Court documents reveal that an employee of an Indian government agency, identified only as "CC-1", recruited Gupta in May 2023 to carry out Pannun's assassination. Gupta allegedly contacted an individual he believed to be a criminal associate to hire a hitman, who turned out to be a confidential source working with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Diplomatic Tensions The case has heightened diplomatic tensions between Canada and India after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau linked it an alleged similar killing of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar, another Khalistani activist in June 2023.

Canadian authorities have arrested four Indian nationals in connection with Nijjar's murder, which occurred in the parking lot of a Sikh temple in Vancouver.

Nijjar, who immigrated to Canada in 1997 and became a citizen in 2015, was a proponent of a separate Sikh state, Khalistan, carved out of India. Indian authorities had accused him of terrorism and conspiracy to commit murder.

Reactions and Allegations US intelligence agencies have assessed that the plot on American soil was approved by India's top spy official at the time, Samant Goel, according to a report by the Washington Post in April. India has denied involvement in the murder plots and pledged to investigate the allegations.

“If someone gives us any information, we would definitely look into it," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the Financial Times in December.

Pannun has welcomed Gupta's extradition as a “starting point" for the global community to “hold Modi's India accountable". He stated, “The attempt on my life on American Soil is the blatant case of India's transnational terrorism challenging America's sovereignty and unequivocally proves that Modi's India believes in using violence to suppress the dissenting political opinion."

The Khalistan movement has largely dwindled within India, but it retains support among a vocal minority in the Sikh diaspora, particularly in Canada, which has the largest Sikh community outside of India, numbering around 770,000 people.

(With inputs from AFP)

