Pannun ‘assassination’ plot: SC rejects plea for consular access to Nikhil Gupta, says, ‘Centre to decide’
The Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking consular access and legal aid for Nikhil Gupta, who is accused by the US of conspiring with a Khalistani terrorist. The court said it's a 'sensitive' matter and for the Central government to decide whether to intervene.
The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed on behalf of Nikhil Gupta, who is accused by the United States of conspiring with Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Khalistani terrorist.
