Guterres to run for second term as UN chief: official

Guterres to run for second term as UN chief: official1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2021, 11:15 PM IST
Guterres informed the president of the General Assembly and Security Council that 'he is available to serve a second term'
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will run for a second five-year term as the organization's chief, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday.
Guterres informed the president of the General Assembly and Security Council that "he is available to serve a second term as secretary general of the United Nations," which would run from 2022 to 2026, Dujarric told a daily press briefing.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
