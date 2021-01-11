Guterres to run for second term as UN chief: official

Guterres informed the president of the General Assembly and Security Council that 'he is available to serve a second term'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will run for a second five-year term as the organization's chief, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will run for a second five-year term as the organization's chief, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday.

Guterres informed the president of the General Assembly and Security Council that "he is available to serve a second term as secretary general of the United Nations," which would run from 2022 to 2026, Dujarric told a daily press briefing.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.