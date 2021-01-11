Guterres to run for second term as UN chief: official

Guterres to run for second term as UN chief: official1 min read . 11:15 PM IST
Guterres informed the president of the General Assembly and Security Council that 'he is available to serve a second term'
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Guterres informed the president of the General Assembly and Security Council that 'he is available to serve a second term'
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will run for a second five-year term as the organization's chief, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will run for a second five-year term as the organization's chief, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday.
Also Read | The curious case of the glowing beaches
Also Read | The curious case of the glowing beaches
Guterres informed the president of the General Assembly and Security Council that "he is available to serve a second term as secretary general of the United Nations," which would run from 2022 to 2026, Dujarric told a daily press briefing.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.