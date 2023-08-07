‘Guyana to buy Indian Dorniers, interested in other defence hardware’2 min read 07 Aug 2023, 10:36 PM IST
In an interview, Capt. Gerald Gouveia, Guyana’s National Security Adviser, said Guyana and India will step up personnel training to improve military-to-military contacts.
NEW DELHI : Guyana will purchase two Dornier aircraft from India, said Capt. Gerald Gouveia, the South American nation’s National Security Adviser.The Dornier, built by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, suits Guyana’s needs for aircraft to improve connectivity, he said in an interview, adding Guyana is also interested in purchasing patrol vessels, a fleet of armoured vehicles and radar systems. Guyana and India will also step up personnel training to improve military-to-military contacts. Edited excerpts: