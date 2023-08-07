‘Guyana to buy Indian Dorniers, interested in other defence hardware’

This relationship is not new. A large part of our population is Indian, and our relationship with India is historical in nature. Particularly, I think that because we share some common values and principles with India, like the principles of democracy and the rule of law, respect for human rights, it makes it palatable to deal with India. India and Guyana are working very closely in terms of trade, mining, agriculture and energy. The defence and security sector, where India has actually been amplifying its performance over the last many years, is becoming more and more attractive.

