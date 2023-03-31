Gwyneth Paltrow cleared in Utah ski crash lawsuit: All you need to know about the case2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 04:19 PM IST
- The court case lasted for two weeks and involved dozens of witnesses, with only one witness claiming to have seen the incident.
Gwyneth Paltrow, a Hollywood actor and lifestyle guru, has been found not liable for a collision with optometrist Terry Sanderson during a skiing incident in Park City, Utah, in 2016, as reported by The Guardian.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×