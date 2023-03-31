Gwyneth Paltrow, a Hollywood actor and lifestyle guru, has been found not liable for a collision with optometrist Terry Sanderson during a skiing incident in Park City, Utah, in 2016, as reported by The Guardian.

The court case lasted for two weeks and involved dozens of witnesses, with only one witness claiming to have seen the incident. Many people saw the case as a clash between two affluent lifestyles. However, the court ultimately ruled in favour of Paltrow.

In the court case involving Gwyneth Paltrow and Terry Sanderson over a skiing incident in Utah in 2016, the jury found Sanderson at fault for the crash and for causing harm to Paltrow. The decision was reached after only two hours and 20 minutes of deliberation.

The jury determined that Sanderson was entirely responsible for the crash in terms of comparative negligence and awarded Paltrow damages of $1, which was the amount she had requested. The issue of Paltrow's legal costs will be decided at a later date.

As Paltrow left the court, she told Sanderson “I wish you well."

Paltrow, in an emailed statement, said, “I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity. I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case."

Paltrow’s lead attorney Steven Owen added, “Gwyneth has a history of advocating for what she believes in – this situation was no different and she will continue to stand up for what is right."

“I listened to how I was characterized … it was narrative about the life I’ve lived. They said things that were absolutely not true," Sanderson added.

Sanderson had originally sought $3 million in damages from Paltrow before the trial began.

However, the amount was reduced to $300,000. Paltrow, in turn, filed a counter-suit alleging that Sanderson had hit her and that she was being exploited for her wealth and celebrity.

After the verdict was announced, Los Angeles entertainment attorney Tre Lovell noted that not only did Paltrow win the legal battle, but her image was also improved.

During the court case involving Gwyneth Paltrow and Terry Sanderson over a skiing incident in Utah in 2016, Paltrow was granted requests by the court to limit press and onlookers from entering each day.

Additionally, Paltrow's lawyers offered to bring "treats" for the court, but the judge, Kent Holmberg, rejected the offer.

Paltrow testified that when Sanderson collided with her from behind, she initially thought that she might be experiencing a sexual assault.

“Was he grinding or thrusting? What made you think it was a sexual assault?" Sanderson’s lawyer, Kristin VanOrman, asked.

Paltrow said, “It was a quick thought that went through my head."

Throughout the court case involving Gwyneth Paltrow and Terry Sanderson over a skiing incident in Utah in 2016, several unintentionally humorous moments touched on various aspects of skiing, such as the right of way, turn radius, and skiing ability.