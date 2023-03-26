Gwyneth Paltrow takes center stage in high-profile courtroom drama- all you need to know2 min read . 11:09 PM IST
This comes months after the high-profile trial between actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp that had attracted worldwide attention.
Gwyneth Paltrow, an Academy Award-winning actor, is currently embroiled in a highly-publicized trial that has captured the media's attention.
The trial centres around a ski accident that occurred in 2016 and has already featured contradictory statements and emotional testimonies within the span of one week.
This comes months after the high-profile trial between actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp that had attracted worldwide attention.
As per a report by Reuters, Oscar-winning actor Gwyneth Paltrow took the stand on Friday to testify that she was not at fault for a 2016 ski slope collision in Utah that left a man with a concussion and broken ribs, contradicting testimony from the lone witness to the incident.
Paltrow, 50, said during cross-examination that she was skiing with her two children, and said that in fact she was struck by Terry Sanderson, a 76-year-old retired optometrist who filed a lawsuit seeking more than $300,000 in damages over the incident at the Deer Valley Resort in Utah.
As per media reports, Gwyneth Paltrow is counter-suing Terry Sanderson for a nominal amount of $1, along with potentially significant attorney's fees. During her court appearance, Paltrow was asked whether she was friends with Taylor Swift and whether her damages claim was influenced by a 2017 case in which Swift sought $1 in damages in a sexual assault case. The damages being sought by Paltrow are considered "symbolic."
During the second day of the trial, a camera was discovered in front of Gwyneth Paltrow and her lawyer, which was deemed to be in violation of the court's decorum.
In her version of the incident, Paltrow said that she initially thought she was being sexually assaulted, adding that it felt like they were "spooning" when the two fell to the ground.
Terry Sanderson and his legal team have presented a different version of events, alleging that Gwyneth Paltrow "skied out of control" and caused the accident. Paltrow refuted any claims of engaging in reckless behaviour while skiing on a run that she claimed to be familiar with. A witness with a contradictory account of the incident was introduced during the trial, and Paltrow challenged their accuracy, maintaining that she was the one who was struck.
The trial is set to continue on Monday, with Terry Sanderson scheduled to testify. Gwyneth Paltrow's legal team is expected to call upon medical professionals, ski instructors, as well as Paltrow's two children, Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, to give testimony.
