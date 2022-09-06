Gym workouts are back and boosting business at shopping centers

The pandemic slammed gyms, with about a quarter of the 57,600 health and fitness facilities that were operating in March 2020 permanently closed by the beginning of this year, according to IHRSA, a global health and fitness trade association. IHRSA hasn’t tracked how many new businesses opened during the pandemic, but commissioned a poll in January that found the number of paid gym memberships in the U.S. had increased 3.8% since the beginning of 2020.

