H-1B overhaul pressures outsourcing firms and their US clients

Demand for the visas is high. U.S. employers last year filed a total of 201,011 applications for H-1B visas, up from 190,098 in 2018, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. In both years, the maximum number of visas was capped at 65,000, along with 20,000 set aside for highly qualified applicants with advanced degrees in science, engineering and IT, among other fields. The caps remain the same for the current fiscal year.