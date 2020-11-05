H-1B visa a political challenge for victor

Every year, the US administration issues 85,000 H-1B work permits, of which 65,000 are for people with specialty occupations, while the remaining are reserved for foreign workers who earned a masters or higher university degree in the US. Every year, Indians and Indian companies corner a large number of H-1B work permits. According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, the department has received about 250,000 H-1B work visa applications, with Indians accounting for 184,000, or 67%, of the total work visas. Both Trump and Biden had been trying to woo the four-million-strong Indian American community ahead of the polls. In his campaign speeches, Biden has referred to the issue. “We also believe America is a land of opportunity. But it’s likely you and your family have been caught in the middle of President Trump’s crackdown of legal immigration and pathways to permanent residency and citizenship and his decisions on the H-1B visa programme. And his dangerous rhetoric about immigrants has empowered white supremacists and even fuelled hate crimes against Indian Americans," he said.