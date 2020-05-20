H-1B visa holders improve employment opportunities for US workers: Report

NEW DELHI : Amid criticism that H-1B visa holders, including those from India, threaten job opportunities for US-born workers, a new study finds out that H-1B visa holders do not adversely affect US workers. "On the contrary, the evidence points to the presence of H-1B visa holders being associated with lower unemployment rates and faster earnings growth among college graduates, including recent college graduates," the National Foundation for American Policy said in a report.

The research suggests that being in a field with more H-1B visa holders makes it more likely that US-born young college graduates work in a job closely related to their college major.

The research comes at a time when the Trump administration is poised to impose potentially far-reaching new restrictions on H-1B visa holders. “The study’s findings show it makes little sense to impose new restrictions on H-1B visa holders, since doing so is likely to push more work out of the United State sand harm U.S. workers," said NFAP Executive Director Stuart Anderson.

He said that the way to economic recovery is through a pro-growth approach that welcomes talented individuals, including recent international students, to become part of America, where they can start new businesses and help provide innovations, products and services.

The study uses data from 2005 to 2018 to examine how the number of approved petitions to hire H-1B visa holders as a share of college graduates within each of 22 occupations affects the unemployment rate and earnings growth rate in those occupations.

The study found that an increase in the share of workers with an H-1B visa within an occupation, on average, reduces the unemployment rate in that occupation.

H-1B visa holders are concentrated in computer-related occupations but account for only a small share of workers in information technology (IT) jobs.

Despite the H-1B program's small scale, the visa category is important to the US economy and to employers that use it to fill gaps in their workforce.

The presence of H-1B visa holders increases innovation, productivity and profits at H-1B employers and boosts total productivity and innovation in the United States, the report said.

Share Via