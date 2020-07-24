H-1B visa issue: Indian immigrants protest in Washington

Days after the Donald Trump administration suspend a number of popular non-immigrant visas, including the H-1B, H-4, H-2B visa, J and L visas till the end of 2020, a group of Indian H-1B visa holders held a protest rally in Washington DC, demanding immigration reforms to benefit those in the country legally.

Placards at the rally included ones that read, "Hate Has No Home Here", "Senator Durbin Hates Indian Immigrants" and "Racism is a Disease".

The Equality Rally had participation from Indian immigrants, including women and children."These are taxpaying law-abiding skilled immigrants who are already in the country for many years -- doctors, engineers, scientists and professors. They are stuck in the long green card backlog which will span 150 years! What we are doing here is protesting Senator Durban's hold on the bill yesterday and he is making sure that Indian immigrants who are already here would not get equal treatment under the law, which is unfair," said Aman Kapoor, Immigration Voice president.

Another key demand of the group was that the green card backlog must be cleared as opposed to the current wait time, that could run into decades for employment-based green cards for Indians.

The decision to ban visas is expected to impact a large number of Indian IT professionals and several American and Indian companies who were issued H-1B visas by the US government for the fiscal year 2021 beginning October 1.

They would now have to wait at least till the end of the current year before approaching the US diplomatic missions to get stamping. It would also impact a large number of Indian IT professionals who are seeking renewal of their H-1B visas.

Top US lawmakers have urged the president to revoke the temporary suspension on visas.

