H-1B visa issue: Indian immigrants protest in Washington

The Equality Rally had participation from Indian immigrants, including women and children."These are taxpaying law-abiding skilled immigrants who are already in the country for many years -- doctors, engineers, scientists and professors. They are stuck in the long green card backlog which will span 150 years! What we are doing here is protesting Senator Durban's hold on the bill yesterday and he is making sure that Indian immigrants who are already here would not get equal treatment under the law, which is unfair," said Aman Kapoor, Immigration Voice president.