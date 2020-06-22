H1-B visa restrictions likely to be announced today. Indians could be worst hit

As unemployment rate increases in the US amid Covid pandemic, US President Donald Trump is likely to announce a new plan to suspend temporary work visas including the highly-coveted H-1B visa today. The visa restrictions could impact 2.4 lakh people from different parts of the world looking to fulfil the 'Great American Dream'. Indians could be the worst affected lot as Indian IT professionals dominate the list of successful H-1B visa applicants.

It is, however, unlikely that the visa restrictions would impact those currently working in the United States on a work visa.

It is, however, unlikely that the visa restrictions would impact those currently working in the United States on a work visa.

In a TV interview, Trump had said he will announce new visa restrictions on Sunday or Monday. There will be very few exclusions, Trump said, when asked about upcoming rules on several different visa categories, including the H-1B program for high-skilled workers, the L-1 program for managers transferring within their companies, and H-2B visas for non-agricultural temporary workers.

“In some cases you have to have exclusions. You need them for big businesses where they have certain people that have been coming in for a long time," he said.

Bloomberg News had earlier reported that the Trump administration is considering a proposal to restrict people from entering the US on visa categories including the H-1B visa for as long as 180 days. Workers who were granted those visas but remain outside the country may not be able to enter until the order expires.

Another report in NPR News had yesterday said Trump is likely to suspend all temporary work visas till year end. "The executive action is also expected to suspend H-2B visas for seasonal workers such as hotel and construction staff, J-1 visas, which are meant for research scholars and professors, and other cultural and work-exchange programs," the report had said.

Tech companies and industry bodies have already warned the government that any work visa restrictions would be counter-productive for the economy.