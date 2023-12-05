H1B employees can now renew their work visas in US, but their spouses can't. Here's why
Domestic renewal is meant for H1B visa holders only. An official said, “So, the idea is for a visa to be mailed from the United States to us in Washington. We print the visa and process the visa, put it in the passport and send it back to someone in the United States”
The United States began its pilot programme for domestic renewal of certain categories of work visas this month. But though H1B employees can renew their visas without leaving the country, their spouses can't.
