H-1B fraud: Here's how consultancies scam applicants without real job offers

The user wrote, "I put up a list of fraud consultancies and their contact information. This list consists of 128 consultancies applying multiple applications or scamming applicants by getting their money. If you are a genuine applicant and did not get an H1B visa this year, please don't be hard on yourself. Understand you have little change because of these consultants and applicants". Some of the consulting firms that are involved in alleged H-1B visa scams as per a Reddit user are HEPTE Overseas, Pinnacle Soft Solutions, IMINDs, ALAMEDA Tech Solutions, Logging-In.com INC, INTUITES, Start Work Force, Loopbell, Abroad Learning, IBLE Soft, Indus Group Inc, etc. It must be noted that Mint could verify the background of these firms.