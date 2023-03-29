H-1B, L-1 visa reform in US will prioritise workers with higher levels of education in these subjects1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 02:06 PM IST
A bill to reform the H-1B and L-1 visa programmes has been introduced in the US Senate.
A group of influential lawmakers has proposed bipartisan legislation to overhaul the H-1B and L-1 visa programmes in the United States. The proposed reforms aim to increase transparency in the recruitment of foreign workers and reduce fraud and abuse in the immigration system. The H-1B visa is used by US companies to employ foreign workers with specialised knowledge, while the L-1 visa is issued to professionals already employed by a company in another country who are relocating to a US office.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×