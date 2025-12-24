H-1B reset under Trump: Lottery scrapped, $100,000 fee enforced, social media checks expanded – An overlook

The Trump administration has rolled out the most far-reaching overhaul of the United States’ H-1B skilled worker visa programme in more than a decade, dismantling the random lottery system, operationalising a $100,000 annual visa fee and expanding social-media vetting for applicants. Announced and implemented across different points in 2025, the changes collectively redefine how the US selects, prices and scrutinises foreign professional talent.

H-1B Lottery system formally abandoned In December 2025, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed that the long-standing random selection model for H-1B visas would be replaced with a weighted system prioritising higher-paid and higher-skilled workers. The final rule, issued through US Citizenship and Immigration Services, takes effect on 27 February 2026 and will govern the upcoming H-1B cap registration season.

Advertisement

Under the new framework, wage levels and job characteristics will directly influence an applicant’s probability of selection—marking a decisive break from the lottery mechanism that has defined the programme for decades.

Trump Administration’s rationale- Wages and misuse Officials have framed the reform as a corrective to what they describe as systematic abuse of the visa system.

USCIS spokesman Matthew Tragesser said:“The existing random selection process of H-1B registrations was exploited and abused by US employers who were primarily seeking to import foreign workers at lower wages than they would pay American workers.”

The Trump administration argues that linking selection to compensation better aligns the programme with labour-market needs and discourages undercutting of domestic wages.

The $100,000 annual fee on H-1B Visa Separate from the December lottery decision, President Donald Trump declared earlier in 2025 that employers sponsoring certain H-1B workers would be required to pay an additional $100,000 annual fee per visa. The measure, introduced via a presidential proclamation and later reinforced through USCIS guidance, has been positioned as a condition of eligibility rather than a routine filing charge.

Advertisement

Also Read | US alerts H-1B applicants as Indians remain stranded due to visa renewal delays

A Department of Homeland Security press release described the policy as “in line with other key changes the administration has made, such as the Presidential Proclamation that requires employers to pay an additional $100,000 per visa as a condition of eligibility.”

The fee has already triggered legal challenges from business groups, though a federal judge rejected an initial attempt to block it in late December.

Expanded social-media vetting for H-1B applicants Alongside structural and financial reforms, the Trump administration has quietly expanded vetting requirements. In December 2025, the US State Department instructed consular officers to widen social-media and online-presence checks for H-1B applicants and their H-4 dependents.

While social-media screening has existed in some form since Trump’s first term, immigration lawyers say the latest guidance significantly broadens its routine application, increasing scrutiny during visa interviews and potentially lengthening processing times.

Advertisement

Ancillary and implementation changes (forms, filings, and process updates) Form/filing updates (I-129, registration process): USCIS has updated guidance, forms and operational rules for H-1B petitions and electronic registration to align with the new selection rule.

The electronic registration process page explicitly states the final rule takes effect 27 Feb 2026 and will govern the FY2027 season. Employers are being advised to review offered wages, job classifications, and documentation strategies.

Cap unchanged: The statutory numerical caps remain unchanged—65,000 regular plus 20,000 for US-master’s holders—but selection probabilities change under weighting.

Who uses the H-1B programme Historically, the H-1B programme has been dominated by technology and IT services firms. In the most recent approvals, Amazon emerged as the largest recipient with more than 10,000 visas, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, Microsoft, Apple and Google.

Advertisement