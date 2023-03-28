H-1B visa cap for FY 2024 reached, successful applicants informed: USCIS1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 03:21 AM IST
WASHINGTON : The H-1B visa cap for the financial year 2024, beginning October 1, has been reached and all successful applicants have been informed about it, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services has said.
