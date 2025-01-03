As we enter 2025, many Indian have already started preparing H-1B visa applicantions. The H-1B is a temporary (nonimmigrant) visa category that allows employers to petition for highly educated foreign professionals to work in “specialty occupations” that require at least a bachelor’s degree or the equivalent. Due to its high demand, there is ussually long waiting for this visa category. Hence, prospective H-1B visa applicants for 2025 should be well aware of all the details to avoid any lapses, including how much it will cost them to get new visas this year.

Check full break up here H-1B Registration Fee: Applicants should register electronically with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to get themselves enrolled for H-1B lottery. The registration fee is $10.

How much you need: $10

USCIS Filing Fees: All H-1B petitions require a $460 base filing fee. Apart from that, an additional $500 anti-fraud fee applies to initial and change of employer petitions so that there is programme is not misused.

How much you as Base Filing fee: $460

How much you as Anti-Fraud fee: $500

Additional Fees for Certain Employers: Employers with over 50 employees, where more than 50% hold H-1B or L-1 visas, must pay an additional $4,000 fee under the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2016, effective until September 30, 2025.

How much you need: $4,000

Premium Processing Fee (Optional):This is an optional service. It enables employers to fast-track H-1B petition approvals within 15 calendar days and they often use it for urgent hiring needs in key positions. In 2024, the fee for this service increased to $2,805.

How much you need: $2,805

Total Estimated Costs For employers with additional fee: $10 (Registration Fee) + $460 (Base Filing Fee) + $500 (Anti-Fraud Fee) = $970

For employers with additional fee: $10 (Registration Fee) + $460 (Base Filing Fee) + $500 (Anti-Fraud Fee) + $4,000 (Additional Employer Fee) = $4,970

With premium processing: Add $2,805 for expedited processing, bringing the total for employers opting for premium processing to $3,775 or $7,775, depending on employer status.