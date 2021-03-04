H-1B visa: New legislation on hiring, payment introduced in US Congress

The H-1B visa program is supposed to give employers a route to recruit the high-skilled talent they need if, and only if, they cannot find a qualified American worker. Due to abuses, the H-1B visa program has become a cheap foreign labour pipeline that major companies abuse to increase profits, at American workers’ expense. Such H-1B abuse has happened at some of the country’s largest corporations. Disney, AT&T, Verizon and Bank of America are but a few players caught in the game of US worker replacement. Due to intense pressure from big business, H-1B reform has been stalled for years, but Americans are hurting, and they cannot wait any longer for relief. Firing American workers only to hire cheap foreign workers to replace them is not only unpatriotic, it’s downright repulsive!" Congressman Brooks said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}