H-1B visa update: USCIS hikes premium processing fee for visa application
The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has increased the visa application process fee across all categories including H-1B. The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. As per the latest update in fees, the US attorneys have advised the employers to factor the processing fees into their immigration budget planning from 2024. Usually, the online registration for the H-1B visa applications begins in March, followed by a lottery and the final visa application for selected candidates.