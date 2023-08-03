H1B visa: US completes second round lottery; successful candidates informed. All you need to know1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 03:03 PM IST
US completes second round of H-1B visa lottery selection, notifying successful candidates.
The US has completed its second round of random lottery selection for the sought-after H-1B work visa this year, allowing US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations requiring technical expertise. The successful candidates have been notified accordingly.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×