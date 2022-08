The US government department for immigration services announced on August 23 that it had received enough applications to meet the 65,000 H1-B visa threshold set by Congress for the fiscal year 2023.

H-1B visa is essential to the hiring of thousands of workers each year from nations like China and India by technology companies. A non-immigrant visa called the H-1B allows US businesses to hire foreign nationals for specialised jobs that need for theoretical or technical competence. Among international professionals, including Indians, the H-1B visa programme is the most sought-after work visa.

“We have received a sufficient number of petitions needed to reach the Congressionally mandated 65,000 H-1B visa regular cap and the 20,000 H-1B visa US advanced degree exemption, known as the master’s cap, for fiscal year 2023," the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said in a statement.

In June, former Republican congressman Mia Love alleged that the operation and application of H-1B visas had not complied with the needs of the nation. According to the top political analyst, increasing high-skilled immigration would strengthen economic growth and expand American companies.

“In 2005, 85,000 visas were available. Today, nearly 20 years later, 85,000 visas are available. There are many promising options for expanding skilled immigration," she said.

Notifications of non-selection have been delivered to registrants' online accounts by USCIS. It will now be possible to see the status of registrations that were duly submitted for the FY 2023 H-1B numerical allocations but weren't chosen. “Not Selected: Not selected – not eligible to file an H-1B cap petition based on this registration," it said.

The federal agency stated that it would continue to accept and handle requests that are otherwise exempt from the cap.

“Petitions filed for current H-1B workers who have been counted previously against the cap, and who still retain their cap number, are exempt from the FY 2023 H-1B cap," it said.

Yet, USCIS will continue to accept and process petitions submitted to extend the period of time a current H-1B worker may remain in the US, to alter the conditions of employment for current H-1B workers, to permit current H-1B workers to switch employers, and to permit current H-1B workers to work concurrently in additional H-1B positions.

(With agency inputs)