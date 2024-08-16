H-1B visa: USCIS to conduct 2nd-round lottery this year too. Here’s what’s exempt, what’s not

USCIS announced a second lottery for FY 2025 H-1B regular cap to meet allocation targets. The second round excludes master’s cap beneficiaries but includes those eligible for the regular cap. Selected registrants will be notified online.

Written By Sanchari Ghosh
Published16 Aug 2024, 06:41 AM IST
USCIS will conduct a second lottery for FY 2025 H-1B regular cap registrations to meet the numerical allocation.
USCIS will conduct a second lottery for FY 2025 H-1B regular cap registrations to meet the numerical allocation.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced a second lottery for the fiscal year (FY) 2025 H-1B regular cap category. The initial selection process was conducted in March. USCIS, however, stated that this additional lottery is necessary to ensure that the fiscal year 2025 regular cap allocation is met by selecting more unique beneficiaries.

Last month, USCIS, in a statement, said, “Soon, we will select additional registrations for unique beneficiaries from previously submitted electronic registrations using a random selection process, and we will notify prospective petitioners with selected registrations from this second round of selection that they are eligible to file an H-1B cap-subject petition for the beneficiary named in the applicable selected registration.”

In March this year, USCIS conducted an initial random selection for FY 2025 H-1B cap registrations, including those eligible for the advanced degree exemption. However, the second lottery selection will not include beneficiaries under the master’s cap.

USCIS explains, “We will not be conducting a second selection for the advanced degree exemption (the master’s cap), as enough master’s cap registrations were already selected and sufficient petitions were received based on those registrations as projected to meet the FY 2025 masters cap numerical allocation.”

It also added that the second round of selection for the regular cap will consist of previously submitted registrations that indicated eligibility for the master’s cap along with those that indicated only eligibility for the regular cap.

Those with selected registrations will receive a selection notice on their USCIS online accounts, the USCIS informed. 

Last year, the agency registered a notable increase of 61 per cent in H-1B applications, with a total of 780,884 submissions for FY 2024. The H-1B visa permits employers in the US to bring in internationally qualified workers if they can’t find employees in the US, in order to fill the labour shortage gaps.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 06:41 AM IST
HomeNewsWorldH-1B visa: USCIS to conduct 2nd-round lottery this year too. Here’s what’s exempt, what’s not

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.000.00
      Chennai
      72,492.000.00
      Delhi
      72,988.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue