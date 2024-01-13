H1B visa: USCIS to start online filing for work visas next month; tweaks rules to ease process. 3 things to know
The United States will start online filing of H-1B applications for FY25 in February, with the introduction of organizational accounts for collaboration and submission.
The United States recently announced that it would initiate online filing of H-1B applications for FY25 starting this February. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is also set to introduce organizational accounts that will facilitate online collaboration and submission of H-1B registrations. The official announcement, including account availability and registration dates, is expected by the end of this month.