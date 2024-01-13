The United States recently announced that it would initiate online filing of H-1B applications for FY25 starting this February. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is also set to introduce organizational accounts that will facilitate online collaboration and submission of H-1B registrations. The official announcement, including account availability and registration dates, is expected by the end of this month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Regarding the process, USCIS said in its statement, “USCIS will launch organizational accounts for non-cap filings and the fiscal year (FY) 2025 H-1B cap season. Organizational accounts will allow multiple individuals within an organization, such as a company or other business entity, and their legal representatives to collaborate on and prepare H-1B registrations, Form I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker, and associated Form I-907, Request for Premium Processing Service." Here is all that you need to know:

Now, the petitions can be filed in 3 ways: H-1B petitioners can conveniently submit Form I-129 and I-907 premium processing requests online through their organizational accounts.

They may also authorize a legal representative for electronic filing

For those who prefer a traditional approach, filing a paper-based Form I-129 is also an option. However, it's important to note that the H-1B registration process is exclusively conducted online {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

USCIS will host two national engagement sessions on organizational accounts on January 23 and January 24, aiding organizations and legal representatives in navigating the process before the H-1B registration period.

In 2023, the Biden administration aimed to enhance the efficiency of the H-1B system while maintaining the 60,000-visa cap. Proposed changes focused on easing eligibility for F-1 students, entrepreneurs, and nonprofit employees.

The goal was to bolster program integrity by preventing misuse and fraud. Notably, the proposed rule prohibited related entities from submitting multiple registrations for the same beneficiary, streamlining processes and fortifying eligibility criteria. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

