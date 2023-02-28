H-1B visas registrations for 2024 to begin on 1 March. Know details
H-1B visas registrations for 2024 for skilled professionals looking to work in the USA will begin from March 1 and will end on March 17. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services will notify selected applicants by March 31
The initial registration for H-1B cap for financial year 2024 will begin from March 1 and will last till March 17,stated US Citizenship and Immigration Services in a press release. Interested employers need to make their account in US Citizenship and Immigration Services(UCIS) account and fill all the details and submit their registration.
