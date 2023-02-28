The initial registration for H-1B cap for financial year 2024 will begin from March 1 and will last till March 17,stated US Citizenship and Immigration Services in a press release. Interested employers need to make their account in US Citizenship and Immigration Services(UCIS) account and fill all the details and submit their registration.

Also Read: Low H-1B visa annual limit makes it difficult for US firms to secure foreign talent: Study

To track the registrations in the service, the UCIS will assign a confrontation number to each registration submitted for H-1B visa. The assigned number will be used solely for tracking registrations and can't be used for knowing the case status in Case Status online.

Also Read: US to allow H-1B workers to renew visas without leaving country

The H-1B type visa is the only way for US employers to temporarily employ foreign workers in speciality occupations. Most often, H-1B type visa holders also get the eligibility for green card. Each year, more than 85,000 applications are received from employers for H-1B visa. Following is the method to apply for H-1B visa electronically.

Also Read: Amid layoffs, online petition launched to extend H-1B visa grace period

How to register for an H-1B visa electronically

- Create a myUSCIC account to apply for registration. The applicant needs to pay a non-refundable amount of $10. This is the link https://myaccount.uscis.gov/users/sign_up

-Those who are submitting their own registrations need to use a “registrant" account.

-The process of new account creation began at noon Eastern on Feb 21. After the account creation, representatives can add clients to their accounts any time.

-The representatives and registrants need to wait till March 1 to enter the details of the beneficiaries. Afterward, they have to submit a registration fee of $10 for each beneficiary. It is possible to enter details of multiple beneficiaries in a single session.

-It would be possible to edit, prepare, and store information as draft through the account till the final payment.

-The US government will notify the account holders about the final selections by March 31, said the notification.

-If the department received enough applications by March 17, it will randomly select registrations and send selection notifications via users’ myUSCIS online accounts. However, on receiving nominal number of registration, the department will wait till the end of initial registration period to notify the selection.

-After receiving approval, applicants need to submit their formal and detailed H-1B petitions to the USCIS which should be completed in 90 days.

Also Read: Tech layoffs cause havoc for Indian workers in US

Details to be filled in the H-1B visa application

-Enter details of the sponsoring company

-Employer Identification Number of the sponsoring company

-Official name (as it appears on the passport) of the H-1B beneficiary employee

-Applicant also has to enter the gender and date of birth of the H-1B beneficiary employee, country of birth and citizenship of the employee.

-Fill the detail of passport number of the H-1B beneficiary

What is existing H-1B rule?

H-1B visa is a non-immigrant work visa to allow skilled workers to stay and work in the US. It is the only way for the US employers to hire foreign workers for specialty jobs. Most of the applicants belong to IT, finance, engineering, architecture, etc, field. H1-B Visa is valid for three years, and can be further extended to more three years. Hence, its maximum valid for six years.