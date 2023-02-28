H-1B visas registrations for 2024 to begin on 1 March. Know details

What is existing H-1B rule?

H-1B visa is a non-immigrant work visa to allow skilled workers to stay and work in the US. It is the only way for the US employers to hire foreign workers for specialty jobs. Most of the applicants belong to IT, finance, engineering, architecture, etc, field. H1-B Visa is valid for three years, and can be further extended to more three years. Hence, its maximum valid for six years.