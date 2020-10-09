Hackers eye their next targets, from schools to cars

Ransomware attacks on cities are no longer the stuff of Hollywood. One of the most high profile hit the city of Baltimore in May 2019, when hackers froze 2,200 devices, impacting some municipal functions for weeks. Baltimore declined to pay a ransom of $76,000 in bitcoin and spent $10 million on recovery costs, plus $8 million in lost revenue, according to a city spokesman. Cities are also vulnerable as they connect more infrastructure to the internet. In August, Dutch security researchers from a company called Zolder revealed that they could remotely manipulate bike-traffic lights in 10 municipalities in the Netherlands by tricking the lights into sensing a steady stream of cyclists. The vulnerable systems have been taken offline, says Zolder co-founder Erik Remmelzwaal. Still, criminals could target traffic lights if such attacks prove remunerative. “As soon as bad guys figure out how to monetize this, they’ll do it," says Mr. Grotto.