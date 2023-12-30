Hafiz Saeed extradition: Pakistan says ‘no bilateral deportation treaty’ exists with India
This comes even as Pakistan prepares to go into General Elections on 8 February, wherein, Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), a political entity of Hafiz Saeed has fielded candidates for each and every national and provincial assembly constituency.
Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra has informed that they received India's request to extradite Lashkar-E-Taiba (LeT) chief and alleged 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's extradition request. Zahra has said that no bilateral extradition treaty exists between India and Pakistan for the extradition process of the United Nations (UN) proscribed terrorist.