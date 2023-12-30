Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra has informed that they received India's request to extradite Lashkar-E-Taiba (LeT) chief and alleged 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's extradition request. Zahra has said that no bilateral extradition treaty exists between India and Pakistan for the extradition process of the United Nations (UN) proscribed terrorist. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a statement, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said, "Pakistan has received a request from the Indian authorities, seeking extradition of Hafiz Saeed in a so-called money laundering case."

"It is pertinent to note that no bilateral extradition treaty exists between Pakistan and India," she added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This comes even as Pakistan prepares to go into General Elections on 8 February, wherein, Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), a political entity of Hafiz Saeed has fielded candidates for each and every national and provincial assembly constituency.

On Friday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has requested to the Pakistan government for extradition of Hafiz Saeed to India for facing trial in a particular case.

Addressing the weekly briefing, Bagchi said, "The person in question (Hafiz Saeed) is wanted in numerous cases in India. He is also a UN-proscribed terrorist. In this regard, we have conveyed a request along with relevant supporting documents, to the government of Pakistan to extradite him to India to face trial in a particular case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We have been flagging the issue of activities that he's been wanted for. This is a recent request," he added.

Notably, Hafiz Saeed is the founder of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). He was the mastermind of the deadly 26/11 attacks in Mumbai and is wanted in India in numerous cases.

Muhammad Hafiz Saeed, who has been in jail since July 17, 2019, for other charges, was sentenced in April 2022 by a special anti-terrorism court in Lahore, Pakistan, to a jail term of 33 years for "financing terrorism." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite being designated a terrorist by the UN and EU in the 2000s, Hafiz Saeed was neither charged nor extradited over nearly two decades. Saeed was designated as a terrorist by the United Nations Security Council in December 2008.

Hafiz Saeed's son Talha Saeed is also going to contest the polls from National Assembly's constituency NA-127, Lahore, Dawn reported. PMML's central president Khalid Masood Sindhu is contesting elections from NA-130, against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif.

