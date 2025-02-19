Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk seems to be 'wow'-ed by the latest video shared by the White House on Wednesday. The video offered a glimpse of an "illegal alien deportation flight."

The 41-second video showed law enforcement officials lifting heavy chains attached to handcuffs and shackles chains from a basket. They could be seen handcuffing illegal immigrants before boarding the flight.

"Haha wow 🧌🏅," Elon Musk posted on X while re-sharing the the video.

‘Hands and legs were cuffed’ Several Indian deportees from the US claimed their hands and legs were cuffed throughout the journey and that they were unshackled only after landing in Amritsar.

Daljit Singh, who was among the deportees who reached Amritsar from the US on Saturday night (February 15), claimed they were handcuffed with their legs chained during the journey. "Our legs were chained and hands were also cuffed," Singh was quoted by ANI as saying.

A US military aircraft brought back 104 Indians living illegally in the US earlier on February 5 – the first such batch of Indians deported by the Trump administration as part of a crackdown against illegal immigrants.

Another 116 deportees arrived on Saturday (February 15) amid questions by several leaders, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, over the BJP-led Centre's move to allow planes carrying immigrants to land in Amritsar.

A day later (February 16), 112 Indians living illegally in the US at the Amritsar airport. This was the third such batch of Indians to be sent back amid a crackdown by the Donald Trump administration against illegal immigrants.

Amid the "massive deportation operation" in the US, India reiterated its stance against illegal immigration in January. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it will facilitate the return of Indian nationals "overstaying" or residing without proper documentation in the United States or "anywhere in the world."

Meanwhile, Opposition Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a visit to the US recently, of not conveying to his "good friend" Donald Trump about the outrage over the shackling of Indians being deported from America.