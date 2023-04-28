Hail in Texas damages more than 100 cars

Hail in Texas damages more than 100 cars1 min read . 03:06 AM IST
A significant hailstorm with up to baseball sized hail struck a majority of Henderson, said the US emergency management office
The US emergency management office on Wednesday said that more than 100 cars were damaged by the hail in Rusk County, Texas.
Rusk County is about 60 miles southwest of Shreveport, Louisiana, and includes the towns of Henderson and new London.
“We are actively collecting information on the significant hailstorm that affected areas across western and central Rusk County," a tweet from the office said.
“A significant hailstorm with up to baseball sized hail struck a majority of Henderson. We’ve witnessed over 100 vehicles with glass damage," added the emergency management office.
Some buildings have also been damaged, the office said in a follow-up tweet.
There are several other reports of large hail in Central Texas, including some the size of tennis balls in Eastland County, which is along Interstate 20 about 70 miles southwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro, and up to baseball-size in nearby Erath County.
A funnel cloud was briefly produced shortly before 5 pm local time near Valley Mills, Texas, about 20 miles northwest of Waco.
This multiday round of severe weather kicked off late Tuesday in West Texas, where hail the size of baseballs or even larger was reported in some areas.
The storms are part of a line that could produce damaging hail, high winds and a few tornadoes from Texas, including Dallas-Fort Worth, to the Gulf Coast and Florida through Thursday.
