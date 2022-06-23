Hailey Bieber sued for trademark infringement over ‘Rhode’ skincare company

The lawsuit said that court intervention was necessary because Hailey Bieber is a celebrity with over 45 million Instagram followers who launched her skin care line last week
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Model Hailey Bieber has come under fire over her skincare company “Rhode" for trademark infringement by two fashion creators, former college roommates, who created a successful clothing line under the “Rhode" trademark. The creators have sued Hailey Bieber on Tuesday, saying she’s creating market confusion by marketing a skincare line under the name.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Model Hailey Bieber has come under fire over her skincare company “Rhode" for trademark infringement by two fashion creators, former college roommates, who created a successful clothing line under the “Rhode" trademark. The creators have sued Hailey Bieber on Tuesday, saying she’s creating market confusion by marketing a skincare line under the name.
The lawsuit in Manhattan federal court asked a judge to cite trademark infringement and block Hailey Bieber from selling or marketing any products with the Rhode name. It also sought unspecified damages, according to AP report.
The lawsuit in Manhattan federal court asked a judge to cite trademark infringement and block Hailey Bieber from selling or marketing any products with the Rhode name. It also sought unspecified damages, according to AP report.
Additionally, the lawsuit said that court intervention was necessary because Hailey Bieber is a celebrity with over 45 million Instagram followers who launched her skin care line last week.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Additionally, the lawsuit said that court intervention was necessary because Hailey Bieber is a celebrity with over 45 million Instagram followers who launched her skin care line last week.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It is important to note that Hailey Bieber is married to singer Justin Bieber, and as per the lawsuit, her husband has promoted her business to his 243 million Instagram followers, generating 1.5 million likes with one posting.
It is important to note that Hailey Bieber is married to singer Justin Bieber, and as per the lawsuit, her husband has promoted her business to his 243 million Instagram followers, generating 1.5 million likes with one posting.
Fashion creators, Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers are seeking to protect the business they began in 2014 when they quit their day jobs to create a high-end clothing and accessories line, targeting “feminine, confident and well-traveled women," according to the lawsuit.
Fashion creators, Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers are seeking to protect the business they began in 2014 when they quit their day jobs to create a high-end clothing and accessories line, targeting “feminine, confident and well-traveled women," according to the lawsuit.
Their products have been featured in Vogue, carried in stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus worldwide and worn by celebrities including Beyonce, Mindy Kaling and Rihanna and the sales are projected to hit $14.5 million this year, the lawsuit said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Their products have been featured in Vogue, carried in stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus worldwide and worn by celebrities including Beyonce, Mindy Kaling and Rihanna and the sales are projected to hit $14.5 million this year, the lawsuit said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On the day her product was launched, Hailey Bieber said in a Forbes story that she's had a “really hard time" with “a world of media that likes to perpetuate women against women," the lawsuit said.
On the day her product was launched, Hailey Bieber said in a Forbes story that she's had a “really hard time" with “a world of media that likes to perpetuate women against women," the lawsuit said.
“But the reality is that the “world of media" Ms Bieber describes is at her disposal. And she has chosen to use it to squash a woman and minority co-founded brand that simply cannot compete with her immense fame and following," the lawsuit said.
“But the reality is that the “world of media" Ms Bieber describes is at her disposal. And she has chosen to use it to squash a woman and minority co-founded brand that simply cannot compete with her immense fame and following," the lawsuit said.
Hailey Bieber's product line was launched June 15 and according to the lawsuit, the launch has created confusion and harm to the brand started by Khatau and Vickers is already widespread and it has only taken days for some consumers to believe that the 8-year-old company is trading off the name of the new competitor instead of the reverse.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Hailey Bieber's product line was launched June 15 and according to the lawsuit, the launch has created confusion and harm to the brand started by Khatau and Vickers is already widespread and it has only taken days for some consumers to believe that the 8-year-old company is trading off the name of the new competitor instead of the reverse.