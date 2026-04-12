Haiti tragedy: At least 30 killed in crush at popular tourist spot Citadelle Henry—what we know

A tragic crush at the Citadelle Laferrière in northern Haiti has left at least 30 people dead, many of them young, while dozens of others were injured.

The historic site is a popular tourist attraction.

While confirming about fatalities, Emmanuel Menard, country’s culture minister, as per AFP, stated, “The injured are currently receiving the necessary medical care, and a rescue team is searching for any missing persons.” Menard said the fortress, designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1982, will remain closed to visitors until further notice.

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According to Jean Henri Petit, head of civil protection for the Nord department, the incident occurred on Saturday at the fortress, also known as Citadelle Henry. The 19th-century structure was constructed shortly after Haiti gained independence from France.

Jean Henri Petit told the local daily Le Nouvelliste that the number of fatalities could increase, as many people are still reported missing. The publication also noted that several dozen injured individuals were taken to hospitals.

PM's office reacts In a statement shared on Facebook, the office of Haiti’s prime minister expressed “deep sadness” over the incident, noting that the crush took place during a tourist event attended by a large number of young people.

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The government also appealed to the public to remain calm and exercise caution as investigations continue. It added that all relevant authorities have been fully mobilised and placed on high alert to ensure immediate assistance, medical care, and support for those affected.

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"All competent authorities are fully mobilized and placed on maximum alert to provide, without delay, the necessary assistance, care and support," it mentioned in its statement.

Meanwhile, preliminary accounts indicated that a heavy crowd had gathered at a single entry point, leading to congestion. Tensions reportedly escalated into a scuffle between people attempting to enter and those trying to exit the site.

Other local media reports said a gathering took place after being advertised on TikTok. There were also reports of rumours that police at the site used too much teargas to break up a fight near the citadel, which caused people to panic and triggered a crush.

(LiveMint couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the reports)

The deadly crush occurred as Haiti continues to face widespread gang violence, including attacks on civilians, along with an increasingly forceful response from security forces.

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The country, considered the poorest in the Western Hemisphere, has also been severely impacted by rising fuel prices linked to tensions involving Iran.

On April 2, the government announced a 37% hike in diesel prices and a 29% increase in gasoline costs.

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The spike in fuel prices has disrupted essential supply chains, significantly raised transportation costs, and forced millions of already undernourished people to reduce their food intake further.

In recent years, Haiti has endured multiple disasters, including a 2024 fuel tanker explosion that claimed around two dozen lives, another blast in 2021 that killed about 90 people, and a devastating earthquake in the same year that resulted in nearly 2,000 deaths.

(With inputs from agencies)