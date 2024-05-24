Hajj 2024: To perform the pilgrimage, a person must obtain a Saudi Hajj visa or permit.

Hajj 2024: Saudi Arabia's government banned visit visa holders and tourists from performing the Hajj pilgrimage and entering Makkah from May 23 to June 21. To be allowed to perform the pilgrimage, a person must get a Saudi Hajj visa or obtain a Hajj permit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Visit visas of all types and names do not entitle their holder to perform Hajj, and instructions require obtaining a permit for that," Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior informed in a post on X.

This means visit visas do not grant permission to perform Hajj. "Temporary visas, such as student visas or Schengen visas, are not accepted," informed the website of Nusuk Hajj, a platform overseen by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Visitors have been urged not to visit the city during this period [from Thursday, May 23 to Friday, June 21] or stay there without a Hajj permit during this time. Those who violate this will have strict action taken against them," the Khaleej Times reported.

Only a Hajj permit allows a person to perform the Hajj in the Holy City of Makkah. During this time, any other form of visit visa is not considered a permit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, pilgrims were also advised to always carry their identification cards throughout the 'Hajj period'.

ALSO READ: SpiceJet secures Haj flight rights from these seven Indian cities

What if the rule is violated? Saudi Arabia warned that defying Hajj regulations will result in severe and unwavering penalties. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"A fine of SR10,000 ($2,666) will be imposed on individuals caught in Makkah and the holy sites without a Haj permit, applicable to citizens, residents, and visitors," the ministry said in a statement posted on X earlier this week.

It added, "The fine will double for repeat offenders, and resident violators face deportation and a ban from entering Saudi Arabia," the ministry said in the statement.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!