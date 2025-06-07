Hajj 2025: 13 Iranians die in Saudi Arabia during holy pilgrimage, know the reason why

"As of Friday, June 6, the total number of Iranian pilgrims who have passed away during Hajj 2025 has reached 13," the Iranian Red Crescent Society was quoted as stating, as reported by the official IRNA news agency.

The reason for these deaths was not specified, but rising temperatures in the region could be one of them, as the statement cautioned the pilgrims to avoid any kind of direct exposure to the sun and to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. It also advised other crucial activities to reduce the risk of heatstroke in the current weather conditions during the holy pilgrimage.