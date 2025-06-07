Subscribe

Hajj 2025: 13 Iranians die in Saudi Arabia during holy pilgrimage, know the reason why

At least 13 Iranian nationals passed away while performing the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia amid rising temperatures there, according to Iran's state media reports.

Shrey Banerjee
Published7 Jun 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Hajj 2025: Iran reveals number of nationals who lost their lives in Saudi Arabia
Hajj 2025: Iran reveals number of nationals who lost their lives in Saudi Arabia(via REUTERS)

Amid rising temperatures in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, at least 13 Iranian nationals died during the Hajj 2025 pilgrimage, the Iranian state media reported Saturday.

"As of Friday, June 6, the total number of Iranian pilgrims who have passed away during Hajj 2025 has reached 13," the Iranian Red Crescent Society was quoted as stating, as reported by the official IRNA news agency.

The reason for these deaths was not specified, but rising temperatures in the region could be one of them, as the statement cautioned the pilgrims to avoid any kind of direct exposure to the sun and to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. It also advised other crucial activities to reduce the risk of heatstroke in the current weather conditions during the holy pilgrimage.

 
