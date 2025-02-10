Hajj 2025: In a major development, Saudi Arabia has barred children from participating in the Hajj pilgrimage this year, citing safety concerns due to overcrowding.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah stated that the decision aims to protect children from potential risks associated with severe overcrowding during Hajj.

“This step has been taken to ensure the safety and well-being of children and to mitigate any potential harm during the Hajj pilgrimage," the ministry said.

The ministry also announced that priority for Hajj 2025 will be given to first-time pilgrims.

This year, the Hajj season is expected to start from June 4-6, depending on the moon sighting.

Enhanced safety measures To enhance pilgrim safety, the ministry has implemented several measures, including launching safety awareness campaigns, introducing modern intelligent systems to streamline pilgrims' movement in sacred areas, and upgrading infrastructure through the modernisation of tent camps and pedestrian paths.

New Saudi visa rule To prevent overcrowding during the Hajj, Saudi Arabia has revised its visa policy.

From February 1, individuals from 14 countries, including India, will be eligible only for single-entry visas.

Many individuals with multiple-entry visas enter the nation during the Hajj period and proceed to the pilgrimage without proper registration.

The new visa policy will affect people from Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sudan, Tunisia and Yemen.

As per the new Saudi visa rule, people from these countries can only apply for a single-entry visa, which will be valid for 30 days.

The Saudi government has also suspended one-year multiple-entry visas for tourism, business, and family visits from the mentioned countries.

Hajj 2025 registration Registration for Hajj 2025 has officially started, and the citizens of Saudi Arabia can apply through the Nusuk app or the official website.