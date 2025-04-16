Hajj 2025: Travel costs may touch ₹10 Lakh per pilgrim — but there are budget options too! How & when to apply?

Hajj holds great significance for Muslims and is one of the five pillars of Islam. Every year, millions gather in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, to take part in this sacred pilgrimage. It is considered to be a mandatory religious duty for those who are physically and financially capable of making the journey at least once in their lifetime.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the costs involved in the Hajj pilgrimage.

What is the Hajj pilgrimage quota for Indians this year? Saudi Arabia's annual Hajj pilgrimage quota for India has seen a steady increase over the years, rising from 1,36,020 in 2014 to 1,75,025 in 2025. These allocations are determined by the Saudi authorities closer to the pilgrimage season.

What are the travel rules for Hajj? And how much does it cost? The government, through the Haj Committee of India, oversees arrangements for the majority of the country’s allotted quota, which stands at 1,22,518 for Hajj 2025. All necessary arrangements, including flight tickets, transportation, Mina (tent) camps, accommodation, and additional services, are taken up and completed as per the Saudi requirements within the given timelines.

The balance of the quota is allotted, as is customary, to private tour operators. This year, due to changes in Saudi guidelines, more than 800 private tour operators were consolidated into 26 legal entities termed Combined Haj Group Operators (CHGOs).

As per government rules, only these entities are authorised to offer travel packages for Hajj 2025.

Here is a look at a few tour packages by authorised travel agents Marhaba Haji 40 Days Deluxe Hajj 2025 Package

Price: ₹7,25,000/-

Inclusions: Air tickets - Hajj Visa - Accommodation - Umrah kit - Food - Transport - Ziarath - 5 ltr Zamzam - Laundry

40 Days Semi-Deluxe Hajj 2025

Price: ₹6,75,000/-

Inclusions: Air tickets - Hajj Visa - Accommodation - Umrah kit - Food - Transport Ziarath - 5 ltr Zamzam - Laundry

40 Days Economy Hajj 2025 Package

Price: ₹6,25,000/-

Inclusions: Air tickets - Hajj Visa Accommodation - Umrah kit Food - Transport Ziarath - 5 ltr Zamzam - Laundry

Talbiya Umrah Deluxe Hajj Package 30 Days

This offers a 30-day stay in Mecca without any shifting between accommodations. This package provides a straightforward, no-hassle experience, making it an excellent choice for those who value simplicity and focus in their divine journey. Starts from: ₹744,999/-

Hajj Package 30 Days

This package is based in Aziziya, strategically located near Mina, ensuring that your 5-day Arkan is seamlessly joined into your journey. However, you might have to shift your accommodation. Starts from: ₹679,999/-

Bakhla Hajj 2025 Gold non-shifting long tour: Starts from ₹8,79,500

Hajj 2025 silver shifting long tour: Starts from ₹5,66,500

All the travel agents also offer short packages, which are much cheaper.

When to apply? Hajj visas are issued approximately two months before the pilgrimage. Applications can be submitted from mid-Shawwal until the 25th of Dhul-Qadah each year, which in 2025, falls between April 14 to May 23 on the Gregorian calendar. Thus, applications for the Hajj 2025 visa will close in late May.

So, ideally, you should start applying now.

When is Hajj? This year, Hajj is expected to take place between June 4 and June 9, 2025, in the Gregorian Calendar, depending on the sighting of the moon.

Hajj always takes place between the same Islamic dates, i.e. between the 8th and the 12th or 13th of Dhul Hijjah, depending on the sighting of the moon.