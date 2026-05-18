What is short Hajj package launched first time for Indian pilgrims? All you need to know

Hajj 2026: This year thousands of Hajj pilgrims from India will be performing the mandatory rituals in just 20 days instead of usual 40-45 days, reducing the time by half.

This is being done as part of a first-of-its-kind short Hajj Pilgrimage option launched by the Haj Commitee of India.

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On 17 May, Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Minority Affairs George Kurian flagged off the first-ever short Haj flight from Cochin International Airport under the newly introduced option for the annual pilgrimage.

What is the Short Hajj package? The union government has launched this short Hajj package for Indian pilgrims, particularly professionals, this year, aimed at reducing the duration of the pilgrimage while maintaining all essential rituals.

The initiative has been introduced on the request of pilgrims working in business and professional sectors who find it difficult to spend 40 to 45 days away from work, the government said.

Under the new arrangement, pilgrims will be able to complete the Hajj rituals and return within around 20 days, instead of the usual extended stay.

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As many as 10,000 pilgrims will travel under this special scheme this year.

“Introduced for the first time this year, the Short Hajj Package has been designed based on feedback received from pilgrims, particularly working professionals and businesspersons, who sought an option to return early after completion of the core Hajj rituals. Under this category, 10,000 pilgrims will undertake Haj with a reduced stay of approximately 20 days in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), compared to the regular Hajj duration of 40–45 days,” the government said in a statement.

While the first flight departed from Kochi on Sunday, other departures are planned from major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad.

What is the duration of short Hajj package? The short Hajj package will run from 17 May to 5 June, allowing pilgrims to complete their journey and return within a shorter timeframe compared to the regular pilgrimage schedule.

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The gopvernment said the move is intended to make the pilgrimage more accessible and manageable for working professionals, while ensuring that all religious obligations are fulfilled.

When does Hajj 2026 start? Saudi Arabia has announced that Monday, 18 May, is the first day of Zil Hajj or Dhul Hijjah, the 12th month of Islamic calender, after the crescent moon was sighted in the Kingdom. The announcement sets in motion the sequence of important dates observed by Muslims worldwide, including Arafah Day and Eid-ul-Adha.

Arafah Day, the most important part of the Hajj journey and a day with major spiritual significance for Muslims worldwide, is observed on the 9th of Zil Hajj. This means the Day of Arafah will fall on Tuesday, 26 May (9 Zil Haj), and Eid-ul Adha 2026 will start on the following day, Wednesday, 27 May 27 (10 Zil Hajj) in Saudi Arabia.

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In India Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on 28 May. In Kashmir Eid will be celebrated on 27 May.

Key Takeaways The new short Hajj package allows Indian pilgrims to complete their pilgrimage in 20 days.

This initiative caters specifically to working professionals and businesspersons.

Pilgrims can fulfill all essential rituals of Hajj while minimizing time away from work.

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